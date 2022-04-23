Energy Alert
REPORT: Missouri recovers 95 percent of jobs lost in early stages of COVID-19 pandemic

(WLBT)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has recovered more than 95 percent of the jobs lost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Missouri Chamber’s latest quarterly economic report.

According to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the state lost 357,200 jobs in the early stages of the pandemic from March-April 2020. The latest report, released earlier this week, says the state had gained back 337,800 jobs through December 2021.

Ted Abernathy, Managing Partner of Economic Leadership LLC, said that Missouri is among those states leading in job recovery. Ten states have it back above pre-pandemic levels, a milestone Missouri is nearing in its economic recovery.

According to the Missouri Chamber, some areas of the state’s economy are rebounding faster than others. Construction has grown 7.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels. Trade, transportation and utilities have grown by 3.2 percent.

The report credits Springfield, Columbia and Joplin for outpacing the national average in job recovery. Other Missouri metropolitan ares, like Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Joseph and St. Louis, are behind the national average.

