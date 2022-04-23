All escaped Desoto County inmates captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All four of the suspects on the run from the Desoto County Detention Facility have been found.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department say Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonzalez are now in custody.

They were arrested in Shelby County this afternoon.

The department’s Deputy Chief says the escape was due to a breach in security.

We’re told the inmates were all incarcerated on drug related charges.

