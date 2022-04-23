Energy Alert
Woman remembers teen shot and killed

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is devastated after a teen was shot and killed Monday night at a home in North Jonesboro. 

Theresa Irvine said 17-year-old Alfred York had an unbreakable bond.

“I loved him like he was my own son,” Irvine said.

Irvine never imagined the last time she would see her “bonus son” would be less than three weeks before his untimely death.

Court records show York and 15-year-old suspect Bryan Toledo both had guns when he was shot.

Irvine mentioned she never could fathom York having a gun, saying he always said he was against gun violence.

“I wouldn’t have allowed it,” she said.

Irvine urges parents to pay closer attention to their children through her pain, saying they should spend more time with them.

She added that she forgives Toledo for his actions, asking him to “do better” with his life.

Toledo is expected to appear in court at the end of May.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

