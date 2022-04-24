A-State track and field wraps up dominant Red Wolves Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A strong Friday carried over into Saturday for the Arkansas State track and field teams, which posted 12 event victories to conclude the Red Wolves Open at the A-State Track and Field Complex.

The first-place finishes began with the very first event of the day, when Jacob Pyeatt won the men’s 5000 meters with a time of 14:29.14, which moved him up to second in school history. Bennett Pascoe placed second and crossed in 14:40.33 to rank seventh all-time. Coleman Wilson posted the ninth-best mark in the event, placing third with a time of 14:45.68.

A-State then registered a 1-2 finish in the women’s 5000 meters, with Sophie Leathers clocking a season-best 17:11.62. Sarah Trammel earned runner-up placing with a time of 18:11.29.

Another 1-2 finish came in the men’s shot put in the form of a pair of personal-best marks for Willem Coertzen and Jacob Tracy. Coertzen hurled 16.87m (55-4.25) on his sixth throw to edge Tracy’s mark of 16.73m (54-10.75).

The freshmen throwers also notched career-bests in the discus later in the day, led by Tracy’s runner-up finish with a throw of 52.67m (172-10.0) which is 10th in school history. Coertzen placed third, tossing the implement 51.50m (168-11.0).

On the women’s side, A-State swept the podium in the women’s shot put, as Evangelynn Harris, Chastery Fuamatu and Grace Flowers placed first, second and third. Madison Collier hurled a personal-best in a fifth-place finish, throwing 13.72m (45-0.25).

Flowers and Selase Sampram placed first and second in the women’s discus, with Flowers throwing 49.70m (163-1.0) and Sampram launching the implement a personal-best 45.63m (149-8.0).

Bradley Jelmert captured the men’s pole vault crown, clearing a career-best 5.42m (17-9.25) to move into a tie for 10th all-time in the event at A-State. Trace South also vaulted a collegiate best, placing fourth with a mark of 5.09m (16-8.25).

Frank Massey moved into a tie for fifth all-time in the men’s high jump, winning his event with a clearance of 2.18m (7-1.75). Dylan Western placed fifth, clearing a season-best 1.98m (6-6.0).

In the women’s high jump, Camryn Newton-Smith led three top-5 finishes, clearing 1.70m (5-7.0) as the runner-up finisher.

The Red Wolves were victorious in both the men’s and women’s 4x100-meter relays, turning in times of 41.66 and 47.28, respectively.

Will Glass crossed the finish first in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, posting the eight-fastest mark in school history with a wind-aided 13.93. Tyra Nabors led the way in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, placing third with a wind-aided 13.77 that ranks eighth in school history.

Jonae Cook took her second sprint event of the weekend, winning the 100 meters with a wind-aided 11.56, which stands fifth in school history.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Chelby Melvin placed first with a time of 1:00.32 and ranks fifth in program history in the event.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves have one more weekend of action on deck before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, splitting between the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., and the Maroon and White Invite in Starkville, Miss. A-State will then compete in the conference championship meet, held May 12-14 in Lafayette, La.

SOCIAL MEDIA

