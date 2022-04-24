Black beats Red 30-28 in 2022 Arkansas State football spring game

The Arkansas State football team’s 2022 spring camp came to a competitive conclusion Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium with its “Pack Day” spring game requiring overtime to crown a winner between the Red Wolves’ roster split into two teams wearing black uniforms on one sideline and red on the other.

Senior quarterback James Blackman connected with junior wideout Jeff Foreman for a 40-yard touchdown with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter, then used his legs to find the end zone on a two-point conversion to pull the Black team even with the Red at 28-28.

The Red team’s ensuing drive stalled at the Black squad’s 41-yard line, and the two teams immediately went to two-point conversions in overtime to decide the game. The Black team got the ball first, and Blackman completed a pass to running back Lincoln Pare for a successful conversion.

The Red team turned to the passing game as well to try to extend overtime play, but freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey’s pass fell incomplete to set the final score at 30-28.

Blackman finished the outing with 312 passing yards and three touchdowns – all to Foreman, who caught six passes for 120 yards. Dailey threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns as well, connecting with running back Ja’Quez Cross, receiver Jaden Milliner and tight end Miller McCrumby for scores.

Dividing its rushing attempts among eight players on both teams combined, freshman running back Mike Sharpe ran for a game-high 27 yards on six attempts for a 4.5 average per carry.

While there were no turnovers in the game, the two team’s defenses combined for 13 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. Defensive ends Thurman Geathers and Dennard Flowers both tallied a game-high 2.0 tackles for loss, while all five sacks came by a different player. Safety Trevian Thomas led all players with eight tackles.

Following the outing that gave A-State fans their first look at the 2022 Red Wolves, the team visited with fans on the field while taking photos and signing autographs. There were also several spring-camp team awards presented during halftime of the event as well.

The football team chose six individuals who maintained consistent performance throughout spring ball, including Ethan Miner (OL), Johnnie Lange (RB) and Regan Ealy (WR) from the offense, Geathers and Leon Jones (CB) from the defense and Justin Parks (S) on special teams.

Earning the Pack Performer Award for best performance in the weight room were Ernesto Ramirez (OL) and Wyatt Beageal (WR). The Most Improved Award went to Mekhi Butler (OL) and Jaden Harris (LB). Pare received the 4 to 6/A to B Award for demonstrating the core values associated with the honor.

The Program Leadership Award was issued to Blackman and safety Eddie Smith for exhibiting the program’s core leadership qualities.

In addition to the spring-camp team awards, there was a special presentation honoring A-State’s 2021 Larry Lacewell MVP winner Joe Ozougwu (DE). The honor is issued annually to the team’s MVP, recognizing excellence on the field and in the classroom, leadership, integrity and commitment to teammates.

The Red Wolves host Grambling State on Saturday, Sept. 3, in their 2022 season opener. Tickets may be purchased or renewed by calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

