Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes after blowing a three-goal lead.
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Monday, April 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By JOHN MARSHALL
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes after blowing a three-goal lead.

St. Louis built leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL’s worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back, pulling within 4-3 on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart early in the third period. J.J. Moser tied it with just under five minutes left. St. Louis is tied with Minnesota for second in the Central Division with 107 points.

Most Read

Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki...
1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash
A child was taken to a local hospital Friday afternoon after a car hit their bicycle.
Child bicyclist hospitalized following crash
Not much is known at this time, but traffic at the intersection was backed up due to the crash,...
Two hospitalized following afternoon crash
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Alfred York, 17
Woman remembers teen shot and killed

Latest News

Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno (17) is unable to control the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender...
St. Louis faces San Jose, seeks 5th straight road win
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
Arenado’s 2-run HR in 9th gives Cards 2-0 win over Marlins
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
‘I will win’: Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak