Crowds gather for first Foodie Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Huntington Square kicked off its first-ever Foodie Fest Saturday.

All kinds of local food trucks were at the event serving up a wide variety of foods.

There was also live music and an NEA Artist Collective Art Show, with vendors available until 10 p.m. Saturday.

