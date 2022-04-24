Energy Alert
Crowds gather for first Foodie Fest

Huntington Square kicked off its first-ever Foodie Fest Saturday.
Huntington Square kicked off its first-ever Foodie Fest Saturday.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Huntington Square kicked off its first-ever Foodie Fest Saturday.

All kinds of local food trucks were at the event serving up a wide variety of foods.

There was also live music and an NEA Artist Collective Art Show, with vendors available until 10 p.m. Saturday.

To find out what events are happening in the Huntington Square area, follow the Facebook page here.

