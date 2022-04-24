Hundreds of volunteers make a ‘clean sweep’ of Paragould
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of people volunteered their time Saturday to make their hometown a better place to live.
The Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce said more than 400 people participated in this year’s Clean Sweep.
With shovels and garbage bags in hand, they hit several places throughout town including Reynolds Park and the courthouse.
They collected trash and raked up debris, all in an effort to make Paragould “Greene and Clean.”
Focus Bank rewarded the volunteers for their efforts with a free lunch.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.