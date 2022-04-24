Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Library hosts first fair since COVID-19 pandemic

This is the first time the library had this event in 2 years.
This is the first time the library had this event in 2 years.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library hosted its first Spring Arts and Crafts fair in two years Saturday.

There were 40 vendors in attendance at the Under the Sea Arts and Crafts Fair selling items like jewelry, paintings, crochet hats, and more.

A vendor in attendance said he was happy to be in the community once again to show them something new.

“It all comes back to the community,” Rob West said, “Being a foster family, having kids, and being an early education teacher, this is something that she [wife] wanted to do, and it all goes back to the library, and why not support our library where kids can come and books and get that opportunity that many of them don’t ever get the chance.”

West mentioned he was helping his wife sell “sensory boxes”, which are meant for children to help develop their sensory and motor skills.

He added their dozens of people stopped by his table in awe of his wife’s custom-made boxes.

The library also hosted storytime with “Splashly the Mermaid,” pictures with characters, crafts, and “Treasure Trove”.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stone County Sheriff's Department and Arkansas State Police are working on two separate...
Four dead in Stone County, two investigations underway
Not much is known at this time, but traffic at the intersection was backed up due to the crash,...
Two hospitalized following afternoon crash
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki...
1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash
State Park Ranger David Flugrad told Region 8 News around 8 p.m., that he attempted to stop a...
Nationwide wanted suspect arrested after chase, manhunt
One person has been airlifted following a two-vehicle crash Friday.
One airlifted in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Huntington Square kicked off its first-ever Foodie Fest Saturday.
Crowds gather for first Foodie Fest
Several people spent Saturday afternoon at the Touch A Truck event held by Nettleton High School.
Touch A Truck event helps educate, entertain community
Debris waiting for pick-up on Speedway Street in Trumann.
Volunteers help in cleanup four months after storms
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki...
1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash