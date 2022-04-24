Library hosts first fair since COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library hosted its first Spring Arts and Crafts fair in two years Saturday.

There were 40 vendors in attendance at the Under the Sea Arts and Crafts Fair selling items like jewelry, paintings, crochet hats, and more.

A vendor in attendance said he was happy to be in the community once again to show them something new.

“It all comes back to the community,” Rob West said, “Being a foster family, having kids, and being an early education teacher, this is something that she [wife] wanted to do, and it all goes back to the library, and why not support our library where kids can come and books and get that opportunity that many of them don’t ever get the chance.”

West mentioned he was helping his wife sell “sensory boxes”, which are meant for children to help develop their sensory and motor skills.

He added their dozens of people stopped by his table in awe of his wife’s custom-made boxes.

The library also hosted storytime with “Splashly the Mermaid,” pictures with characters, crafts, and “Treasure Trove”.

