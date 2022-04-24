Energy Alert
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old boy died Saturday when his SUV overturned.
A 16-year-old boy died Saturday when his SUV overturned.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday when his SUV overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 3:15 p.m. April 23 on Butler County Road 524, seven miles north of Poplar Bluff.

According to the preliminary crash report, the unnamed Poplar Bluff teen was westbound when his 2003 Toyota Tacoma ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

An ambulance took the boy to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Schupack pronounced him dead at 3:56 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

