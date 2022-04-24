Volunteers help in cleanup four months after storms

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of volunteers from the Poinsett County Long Term Recovery Group woke up Saturday morning determined to get more debris out of Trumann.

An EF-3 tornado left utter destruction in December 2021 leaving many feeling helpless.

“We want to help them rebuild their lives after the storm,” said John Maley, chairperson of the volunteer group.

Maley added people are struggling to clean up debris due to multiple factors like “Time, money,” and “just being overwhelmed by the destruction.”

Volunteers helped people like Carolyn Toddy, who has been helping an elderly friend in need.

“Within 40 minutes they had it all out of here,” Toddy said.

Toddy has been helping her friend since December with insurance and clean-up efforts because she knew the 85-year-old woman could not do it alone.

People in Trumann who need help with clean up can call Trumann City Hall at 870-483-5355 and ask for a waiver form.

