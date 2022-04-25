Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say

A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.(franky242 via Canva)
By WFSB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl in Connecticut died after she became “entangled” with a farming tractor Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Watertown Police Department identified the child as Ellie Kuslis.

Police said the girl had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of the tractor.

The girl’s father was operating the tractor at the time of the accident. The tractor was stationary at the time; however, the seeder remained engaged, according to police.

Emergency crews were called, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, and the death was certified as accidental.

“The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help,” police wrote in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old boy died Saturday when his SUV overturned.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki...
1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $35.2 million in meth at the Laredo’s World...
Officers in Texas seize $35M in meth in massive drug bust at US-Mexico border

Latest News

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
A memorial for the Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims is shown in this file photo. Nikolas...
Florida school shooter’s jury selection to start over
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed the proposal Friday without comment. He had...
Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine