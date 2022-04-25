83-year-old woman competes in Tough Mudder for 3rd time

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland woman is proving age is nothing but a number.

The 83-year-old woman is gearing up again to compete in the Tough Mudder.

“There’s a lot of people who think as they get older that they just have to sit down and quit. It’s not so” Mildred Wilson said.

At 83 years old, Wilson is still at the top of her game

“I’ve done three Tough Mudders,” Wilson said.

She is training for her third go at the 5K obstacle course by playing pickleball.

“I just enjoy them. I’ve always enjoyed competition,” Wilson said.

Her first time at the Tough Mudder was at the age of 80.

She said she did it to keep up with her son Daniel. Last year, she competed in honor of her late husband. This time she said she is doing it for someone else close to her.

“My daughter in law, Tanya Wilson, she is battling pancreatic cancer. She’s been a soldier through it all and I’m just doing it in honor of her,” Wilson said.

She said it feels good crossing the finish line for her loved ones and herself.

“The picture that they took of me when I finished last time pretty much said it all. I didn’t realize I looked like that, but I was pretty overjoyed,” Wilson said.

Wilson will compete in the Tough Mudder on May 1.

She and her son are also using the event to raise money to build freshwater wells in Africa. She said their goal is $5,000.

