April 25: What you need to know

We are starting the workweek with showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe this morning and by this afternoon, things will start to clear out.

Temperatures behind this system will be below normal for a couple of days. Now, when I say below normal, I’m talking about highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Even with the lower temperatures, we should see abundant sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures warm back to normal by Thursday, but rain chances start to creep back in. It looks like the end of the week and into the weekend will be a bit active. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Temperatures will go back into the 70s and get close to 80° again by Saturday

Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance.

The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the case of football coach who lost his job because he prayed in a public setting.

Should death row inmates be allowed to choose how they’ll die? The Georgia inmate taking his case to the Supreme Court.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Arkansas, but like many of the state’s leading health issues, a lot of cases are preventable.

