Arkansas State RB Lincoln Pare enters transfer portal

By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s leading rusher in 2021 has entered the transfer portal. Sophomore running back Lincoln Pare announced he would be entering the portal Monday afternoon.

Pare played in 12 games in 2021, picking up a team-high 455 yards on the ground (4.3 per carry).

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Butch Jones, Coach Blake Anderson and the coaching staffs for giving me a dream come true opportunity to play football at the highest level while pursuing my A-State education,” Pare said in a statement. “Thank you to my teammates and the A-State community, who have supported and embraced me since day 1.”

The Memphis native added 27 receptions for 283 yards in the air last season, gaining the most yards on the team by a non-quarterback. He had 738 total yards and 3 TDs.

Pare averaged 6.2 yards per carry in 2020, gaining 450 yards and a score on the ground. He is the 12th Red Wolf to enter the portal.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Eastern Michigan)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

In Portal

- RB Lincoln Pare

- DL Terry Hampton

