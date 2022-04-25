Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards announced Monday she would be resigning from her position next month.

In a resignation letter sent to Region 8 News, she thanked the people of Craighead County for giving her the opportunity to serve them, and she would assist with the transition over the upcoming weeks.

Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy violation, despite there being no COVID-19 policy for the county, according to Judge Marvin Day.

She was also accused of using county funds to pay off a credit card since 2015, leading to the quorum court slashing more than $100,000 from her budget.

No reason has been given for the resignation.

Edwards’ last day will be May 6.

