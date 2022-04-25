Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dexter man sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Robert Cooper was sentenced to the recommended 20 years in prison.
Robert Cooper was sentenced to the recommended 20 years in prison.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticing a child through Facebook messenger.

According to a release from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, Robert Cooper was sentenced on Monday, April 25.

He said the judge accepted the sentence recommendation from the jury. Under Missouri law, he said the judge cannot enter a sentence greater than what was recommended by the jury.

In March, Cooper was found guilty of felony enticement of a child.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Cooper used Facebook messenger to lure what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to a motel in Dexter where he arrived with duffel bag filled with ropes, handcuffs, pornography and other items.

Instead of a teen girl, he met Dexter police at that motel.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old boy died Saturday when his SUV overturned.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki...
1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera

Latest News

Shiela Downey charged in husband's stabbing death
Woman accused of fatally stabbing 81-year-old husband after dispute over coffee
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee quietly signed the proposal Friday without comment. He had...
Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels