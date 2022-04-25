Former A-State WR Jonathan Adams shines in Week 2 of USFL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Week two of the USFL just wrapped up, several Arkansas State standouts had big moments.

WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 9 targets, 5 receptions, 92 yards (game-high)

The Jonesboro High alum reeled in 5 receptions for a game-high 92 yards as the Breakers beat Tampa Bay 34-3.

ADAMS WITH THE ONE-HANDED GRAB 🔥@ItsJayAdams is feelin' it today pic.twitter.com/zQfIIlaLvo — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 24, 2022

DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 6 tackles, 1 sack

S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 1 tackle

WR Cameron Echols-Luper (Arkansas State - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 8 yards

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.