Former A-State WR Jonathan Adams shines in Week 2 of USFL

USFL in Birmingham
USFL in Birmingham(WBRC)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Week two of the USFL just wrapped up, several Arkansas State standouts had big moments.

WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 9 targets, 5 receptions, 92 yards (game-high)

  • The Jonesboro High alum reeled in 5 receptions for a game-high 92 yards as the Breakers beat Tampa Bay 34-3.

DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 6 tackles, 1 sack

S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 1 tackle

WR Cameron Echols-Luper (Arkansas State - New Jersey) - 1 reception, 8 yards

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

