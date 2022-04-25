Girl with rare skin condition surprised with parade

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A special surprise for a brave little girl. Abby Henson has been fighting a rare skin condition, epidermolysis bullosa.

Sunday people in the community showed their support for her with a surprise drive-by parade.

Over 100 cars drove down Harding Street in Hoxie to honor Abby.

The Walnut Ridge sixth-grader has been fighting epidermolysis bullosa since she was a baby. Her family said she can no longer fight it.

“There is nothing we can do to get it better,” said her grandmother Margaret Henson, “we’ve been to Minneapolis, Minnesota to get a stem cell surgery and the stem cell won’t help her.”

Henson mentioned Abby does not know she will not make it from the condition, and they want her to enjoy these final moments.

“We’re putting it in God’s hands and take it one day at a time,” she said.

Abby’s story and smile resonate with people from all over Lawrence County and they showed that during the parade.

“It’s humbling,” Walnut Ridge Police Officer Bryan Archer said, “It makes you feel great about this community.”

A group of Abby’s friends who have been supporting her throughout her fight said it has been tough for them as well.

They all agreed no one is handling her loss against the skin condition well.

