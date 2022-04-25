Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

Generic gun photo
Generic gun photo(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old boy died Saturday when his SUV overturned.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki...
1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize $35.2 million in meth at the Laredo’s World...
Officers in Texas seize $35M in meth in massive drug bust at US-Mexico border

Latest News

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
April 25: What you need to know
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials
Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School, lost his coaching job...
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow ‘is failing’