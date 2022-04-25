Energy Alert
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose

White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged distribution of illicit substances resulting in the death of the user.(White County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man faces a manslaughter charge after investigators said he sold pills containing fentanyl, causing multiple overdoses and death.

White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged distribution of illicit substances resulting in the death of the user.

White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged distribution of illicit substances resulting in the death of the user.(White County Sheriff's Office)

According to a Monday news release from the sheriff’s office, in recent months it has investigated “multiple unintentional overdoses in which the victim had ingested a pill or pills that, unknown to them, contained fentanyl as the active ingredient resulting in an overdose.”

According to the sheriff’s office, some of those overdoses resulted in death.

“Investigations that started with overdose deaths led to the execution of search warrants, seizures of evidence, and arrests which provided probable cause for the issuance of a warrant for Shaver.”

Shaver is being held in the county detention center in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

“The arrest of Mr. Shaver is a significant development in the investigation but is not the conclusion,” Sheriff Phillip Miller said.

