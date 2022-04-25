Energy Alert
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Local and state police are searching for two teenagers who walked away from Consolidated Youth Services, 4220 Stadium Blvd., in Jonesboro.

According to a Monday news release from the Department of Human Services Division of Youth Services, Gary Fields and James Williams, both 16, left CYS around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, without authorization.

Fields, who is described as being 5′1″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, is in DYS custody on charges of rape and theft of property.

Williams is in custody for second-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault on a family/household member, and breaking or entering. DYS described him as 6′0″ and weighing 174 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call 911 or local police immediately.

According to the news release, Arkansas Code Annotated 9-28-215 requires DYS to provide the public identifying information about youth who leave DYS custody without authorization if the youth “is committed to the Division of Youth Services for an offense that would be a felony if the offense were committed by an adult.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

