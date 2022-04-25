Reds stop 11-game skid, beat Cardinals 4-1 behind Lodolo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds ended an 11-game losing streak, their longest in six years, jumping to a first-inning lead and beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 as former first-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win.

Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds, who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10 at World Series champion Atlanta. Cincinnati had been outscored 68-20 during the skid. Moran hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Senzel followed with an RBI single in the first.

The Reds are a major league-worst 3-13.