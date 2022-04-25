Energy Alert
Nice Weather For Most of the Week

April 26th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We need to dry out across Region 8. Data shows that’ll start before showers and storms increase on Friday and the rain chances last off and on through the weekend. Until then, expect sunshine and warming temperatures. Today looks a little cool before temperatures fall into the low 40s overnight. A few spots in the Ozarks and southern Missouri may see the upper 30s. Any frost would be very light and patchy. Most should be ok though. Highs in the 60s start to become 70s later this week. 80s become possible through the weekend into early next week. Enjoy the nice weather for most of the week.

