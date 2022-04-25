Vote 2022: Federal and Statewide Races

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will determine several federal and statewide races this year as voters consider decisions on the federal and state level in an important off-year election.

Arkansas has a U.S. Senate seat up this year, as well as all four U.S. House seats.

The state legislature redrew the congressional district map in 2021. The map is being challenged in federal and state court, with groups alleging it dilutes Black voters in Pulaski County by moving portions of the county into the 1st and 4th districts.

Also, the state’s seven constitutional offices - Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer and Land Commissioner - are up this year with five of the seven seats without an incumbent.

Here’s a look at the political races this year:

Federal Races

Several candidates filed for the U.S. Senate seat this year. When the filing period ended on March 1, nine candidates turned in paperwork to run.

The Republican primary features incumbent Sen. John Boozman, who is seeking a third term in office; as well as challengers Jake Bequette, Heath Loftis and Jan Morgan. The Democratic primary features three candidates - Jack Foster, Natalie James and Dan Whitfield.

The winner of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face Libertarian Kenneth Cates, independent Stuart Shirrell and write-ins James Garner and Richard “Nap” Gant in the fall.

In the 1st District race, which covers a large portion of Region 8, incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford is being challenged by two candidates in the Republican primary - State Rep. Brandt Smith and attorney Jody Shackelford.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic State Rep. Monte Hodges and independent Roger B. Daugherty in November.

Both Cleburne and White counties are now in the 2nd District. Incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill is being challenged by fellow Republican Conrad Reynolds in the May 24 primary. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Quintessa Hathaway and Libertarian Michael White in the fall.

Statewide Races

Each of the state’s seven constitutional offices is on the ballot this year.

The major political race on the ballot is for Governor.

Both parties have primaries on May 24.

The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.

The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.

The Republican primary features former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Little Rock radio talk show host and now-podcaster Doc Washburn.

There are several candidates in the Democratic primary for Governor. They include Chris Jones, former State Rep. Jay Martin, Anthony “Tony” Bland, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and James “Rus” Russell III. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a June 21 runoff.

The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. and write-ins Jason Tate, Dan Nelson, Michael Woodard and Elvis Presley in the fall. The winner of the November election will replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited.

Here’s a look at other statewide races on the ballot:

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can also check their voter registration and polling places by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and can look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by also going to the Secretary of State’s website.

