Vote 2022: Federal and Statewide Races
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will determine several federal and statewide races this year as voters consider decisions on the federal and state level in an important off-year election.
Arkansas has a U.S. Senate seat up this year, as well as all four U.S. House seats.
The state legislature redrew the congressional district map in 2021. The map is being challenged in federal and state court, with groups alleging it dilutes Black voters in Pulaski County by moving portions of the county into the 1st and 4th districts.
Also, the state’s seven constitutional offices - Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer and Land Commissioner - are up this year with five of the seven seats without an incumbent.
Here’s a look at the political races this year:
Federal Races
Several candidates filed for the U.S. Senate seat this year. When the filing period ended on March 1, nine candidates turned in paperwork to run.
The Republican primary features incumbent Sen. John Boozman, who is seeking a third term in office; as well as challengers Jake Bequette, Heath Loftis and Jan Morgan. The Democratic primary features three candidates - Jack Foster, Natalie James and Dan Whitfield.
The winner of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face Libertarian Kenneth Cates, independent Stuart Shirrell and write-ins James Garner and Richard “Nap” Gant in the fall.
In the 1st District race, which covers a large portion of Region 8, incumbent Rep. Rick Crawford is being challenged by two candidates in the Republican primary - State Rep. Brandt Smith and attorney Jody Shackelford.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic State Rep. Monte Hodges and independent Roger B. Daugherty in November.
Both Cleburne and White counties are now in the 2nd District. Incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill is being challenged by fellow Republican Conrad Reynolds in the May 24 primary. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Quintessa Hathaway and Libertarian Michael White in the fall.
Statewide Races
Each of the state’s seven constitutional offices is on the ballot this year.
The major political race on the ballot is for Governor.
Both parties have primaries on May 24.
The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.
The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.
The Republican primary features former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Little Rock radio talk show host and now-podcaster Doc Washburn.
There are several candidates in the Democratic primary for Governor. They include Chris Jones, former State Rep. Jay Martin, Anthony “Tony” Bland, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and James “Rus” Russell III. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a June 21 runoff.
The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. and write-ins Jason Tate, Dan Nelson, Michael Woodard and Elvis Presley in the fall. The winner of the November election will replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited.
Here’s a look at other statewide races on the ballot:
- Lt. Governor = The Republicans running in the May 24 primary are Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, Chris Bequette, Dr. Greg Bledsoe, State Sen. Jason Rapert and former state GOP chairman Doyle Webb. The winner will face Democrat Kelly Ross Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert in the fall. The winner of the November race will replace Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (R), who is term-limited and is running for Attorney General.
- Secretary of State = Republican incumbent John Thurston is being challenged by former State Sen. Eddie Joe Williams in the GOP primary. Anna Beth Gorman and Josh Price are seeking the Democratic nomination. Both primaries are on May 24. The winners of the primaries will face off Nov. 8.
- Attorney General = Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and former state official Leon Jones Jr. are seeking the GOP nomination. The winner will face Democrat Jesse Gibson and write-in candidate Gerhard Langguth in the fall. The winner of the November race will replace Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is term-limited and is running for Lt. Governor.
- Auditor = Republican State Treasurer Dennis Milligan will face Democrat Diamond Arnold-Johnson and Libertarian Simeon Snow in the fall. The winner will replace Auditor Andrea Lea, who is term-limited and cannot run for another term in office.
- Treasurer = State Sen. Mat Pitsch and State Rep. Mark Lowery will face each other in the Republican primary May 24. The winner faces Democrat Pam Whitaker in the November general election.
- Land Commissioner = Incumbent Republican Tommy Land will face Democrat Darlene Goldi Gaines in the November general election.
Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.
People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
People can also check their voter registration and polling places by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and can look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by also going to the Secretary of State’s website.
