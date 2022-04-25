Vote 2022: Jackson County - Candidates, News, Polling Places

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls this year to decide several major political races in Jackson County.

In addition to federal and state races on the ballot, there will be county and city races for voters to decide.

Based on lists provided by county clerks, the following are contested races for the May 24 and Nov. 8 elections in Jackson County.

The list is subject to change.

Contested Races

Sheriff = Ricky Morales (R), Russell Brinsfield (R)

Coroner = Cris M. Driver (D), Terry Holland (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 1 = Rusty Kinder (D), Ricky D. Gilmore (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 3 = Diana Taylor (R), David R. Howard (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 6 = Mark Harmon (R), Greg Anselmi (R)

Newport Mayor = David Stewart (R), Derrick S. Ratliffe (I), Gene Autry Morris Jr. (D)

Newport City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1 = Regina Lake (D), Kesa Holman (R)

Newport City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2 = Michael W. Allen Jr. (R), Sharon Pruitt (I)

Newport City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2 = Kevin A. Lee (D), Andy May (R), Amanda E. Reynolds (R)

Swifton Mayor = Noel Adams (I), Charles E. Dukes (I), Steven Tinsley (R)

Swifton City Council, Pos. 1 = Anneat Drost (I), Chris Morgan (R)

Swifton City Council, Pos. 2 = Joey Seibert (R), Jerod Holland (I)

Swifton City Council, Pos. 4 = Keith Sloan (I), Craig Crider (I)

Tuckerman Mayor = Rick Womack (R), David Benson (R), Larry Holloway (R)

Tuckerman City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1 = David Hargrave (R), Steven Finney (R)

Tuckerman City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2 = Zack Graham (R), Tim Jones (R)

Jackson County School Board voters will head to the polls in May to decide a board race. It is:

Jackson County School Board, Zone 2 = Sandra Provence, Summer Terry, Keith Scoggins

The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.

The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can also check their voter registration and polling places by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and look at a calendar of dates by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

