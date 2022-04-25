Vote 2022: Judicial Races

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will decide a series of judicial races May 24, with Region 8 voters also deciding a pair of prosecuting attorney races.

The judicial general election is in May. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the judicial runoff on Nov. 8.

Statewide, voters will decide a pair of Arkansas Supreme Court races.

Arkansas Supreme Court justices are elected to eight-year terms and are elected statewide.

The Position 2 seat is a three-person race between incumbent Justice Robin Wynne, District Judge Chris Carnahan and attorney David Sterling.

Voters will also decide the Position 6 seat between incumbent Justice Karen Baker and Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay.

Locally, voters will decide the prosecuting attorney races in the 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts.

Attorneys Martin E. Lilly, Corey Seats and Sonia Fonticiella filed earlier this year for the 2nd Judicial District seat, which covers Craighead, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett and Crittenden counties.

The winner of the race will replace Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, who was appointed in 2021 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson after then-prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington was elected to a circuit judge seat.

In the 3rd Judicial District seat, which covers Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties, John Pettie and Devon Holder are running for the seat.

The winner will replace Ryan Cooper, who was appointed by Gov. Hutchinson in 2021 after then-prosecuting attorney Henry Boyce was elected to a district judge seat.

Prosecuting attorneys are elected to four-year terms.

Uncontested Races

The following area judicial candidates are running unopposed this year, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.

Arkansas Supreme Court, Position 7 = Justice Rhonda Wood.

Arkansas Court of Appeals, District 1, Position 1 = Judge Raymond R. Abramson.

Arkansas Court of Appeals, District 1, Position 2 = Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.

Circuit Judge, District 1, Division 1 = Circuit Judge E. Dion Wilson.

Circuit Judge, District 1, Division 4 = Circuit Judge Chalk S. Mitchell.

Circuit Judge, District 2, Division 6 = Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 1 (Cross, St. Francis, Lee, Woodruff, Phillips, Monroe) = Prosecuting Attorney Todd Murray.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 14 (Baxter, Marion, Boone and Newton) = Prosecuting Attorney David L. Ethredge.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 16 (Fulton, Cleburne, Stone, Izard, Independence) = Drew E. Smith.

Prosecuting Attorney, District 17 (White, Prairie) = Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy.

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can also check their voter registration by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

