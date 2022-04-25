Vote 2022: Poinsett County - Candidates, News, Polling Places

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters will head to the polls this year to decide several major political races in Poinsett County.

In addition to federal and state races on the ballot, there will be county, school board and city races for voters to decide.

Based on lists provided by county clerks, the following are contested races for the May 24 and Nov. 8 elections in Poinsett County.

This list is subject to change.

Contested Races

County Judge = John K. Hutchison (R), J.C. Carter (R), Billy Pilgrim (R), Robert Hervey Jr. (I), Louis Jones Sr. (R), Bobby New (R)

Assessor = Josh Bradley (R), Matthew Miller (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 4 = Wesley Hooper (D), Ronald D. Martin (R)

Justice of the Peace, District 5 = Tammie Slinkard (R), James Lloyd Baker Sr. (R), Gary W. Henry Sr. (I)

Constables, Greenwood = JR Boyd (D), Randy L. Holt (R)

Voters in the Trumann School District will also go to the polls in May to decide a school board race. It is:

Trumann School Board, Zone 5 = Jonathan Redman, E. Anthony Patterson

The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.

The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can also check their voter registration and polling places by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and look at a calendar of dates by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.