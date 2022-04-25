Vote 2022: State Legislative Races

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 voters will head to the polls this year to decide dozens of legislative races as redistricting created new legislative districts around the state.

Candidates filed in Little Rock earlier this year to run for the state legislature. The legislature has 100 House members and 35 Senators.

A lawsuit was filed, challenging the drawing of state House seats for this year’s election. However, a federal judge dismissed the suit days before the filing period began, unless the Justice Department joined the case.

Voters will determine 20 primary races on May 24 and 21 general election races on Nov. 8.

The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.

The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.

Here’s a look at those races.

The list is subject to change.

May 24 Races

State House

State Senate

November 8 Races

Several political races are already set for the fall.

They include:

State House

State Senate

Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.

People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

People can check their voter registration by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

Voters can also go to the Arkansas Redistricting Website to find out which state House or state Senate district they live in.

