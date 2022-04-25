Vote 2022: State Legislative Races
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 voters will head to the polls this year to decide dozens of legislative races as redistricting created new legislative districts around the state.
Candidates filed in Little Rock earlier this year to run for the state legislature. The legislature has 100 House members and 35 Senators.
A lawsuit was filed, challenging the drawing of state House seats for this year’s election. However, a federal judge dismissed the suit days before the filing period began, unless the Justice Department joined the case.
Voters will determine 20 primary races on May 24 and 21 general election races on Nov. 8.
The May 24 primary election is for parties only (Republicans and Democrats). If no candidate reaches a majority of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a June 21 runoff.
The November 8 general election is for Republican, Democratic and Libertarian nominees as well as independent candidates. Independent candidates have until May 2 to file their petitions to run in the November general election.
Here’s a look at those races.
The list is subject to change.
May 24 Races
State House
- District 1 (R) (Clay, Greene, and Randolph) = Marmaduke Mayor Steve Dixon and Greene County Justice of the Peace Jeremy Wooldridge. The winner of the primary will face Rector Mayor Teresa Roofe (D) in the fall.
- District 2 (R) (Fulton, Sharp and Randolph) = Republican Rep. Marsh Davis is being challenged by fellow Republicans Trey Steimel and Hazelle Whited. The winner of the primary will face Libertarian Teresa Norman in the fall.
- District 3 (R) (Baxter and Fulton) = Republicans Stetson Painter and Tom Bryant. The winner will face Libertarian Steven Gene Parsons in the fall.
- District 4 (R) (Baxter and Marion) = Rep. Jack Fortner is being challenged by fellow Republican Bruce Emerson for the GOP nod. There are no Democratic, Libertarian or third-party opponents in the fall.
- District 27 (R) (Izard, Stone, Baxter, Searcy and Newton) = Republicans Jerry Loggins, Timmy Reid, Steven Walker and Alan Yarbrough are seeking the GOP nomination. There are no Democratic, Libertarian or third-party candidates in the fall.
- District 28 (R) (Independence, Stone, Sharp and Lawrence) = Republicans Chris Beller and Bart Schulz. There are no Democratic, Libertarian or third-party candidates in the fall.
- District 30 (R) (Lawrence, Greene and Craighead) = Republican Rep. Fran Cavenaugh is being challenged by fellow Republican Coty Powers. The winner of the primary will face Libertarian Cheryl Primm in the fall.
- District 32 (R) (Craighead) = Republican Rep. Jack Ladyman is being challenged by fellow Republican Tom Elwood. The winner of the GOP primary will face Libertarian Eric McGee in the fall.
- District 34 (R) (Mississippi) = Republicans Joey Carr and Gary Tobar are running in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Ollie Collins in the fall.
- District 35 (D) (Crittenden, Cross) = Democratic Rep. Milton Nicks is being challenged by Demetris Johnson in the primary. There are no Republican, Libertarian or third-party candidates in the fall.
- District 39 (R) (Independence, Jackson, White) = Republican Rep. Craig Christiansen is being challenged by two other Republicans - Independence County Judge Robert Griffin and Jackson County Justice of the Peace Wayne Long. The winner of the GOP primary will face Libertarian Clayton Hall in the fall.
- District 40 (R) (Independence, White and Cleburne) = Republicans Stacey Caplener and Shad Pearce. There are no Democrats, Libertarians, or third-party candidates in the fall.
- District 41 (R) (Cleburne, Stone) = Republican Rep. Josh Miller is being challenged by fellow Republican Marty Moss. The winner will face Libertarian Edward Flanigan in the fall.
- District 61 (R) (Jackson, Woodruff, Prairie, Monroe and Arkansas) = Republican Rep. David Hillman is being challenged by Jeremiah Moore and Josh Rieves for the GOP nod. The winner will face Democrat Bruce Martin and Libertarian Garrett Sheeks in the fall.
- District 62 (R) (St. Francis, Monroe, Lee, Phillips, Arkansas and Desha) = Republican Reps. David Tollett and Mark McElroy will face off for the GOP nomination. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in the fall.
- District 62 (D) (St. Francis, Monroe, Lee, Phillips, Arkansas and Desha) = Democrats Dexter Miller and Kellee Mitchell Farris are running in the May 24 primary and will face the Republican nominee in the fall.
- District 63 (D) (Crittenden, St. Francis) = Democratic Rep. Deborah Ferguson is being challenged by Lincoln Barnett in the primary. There are no Republican, Libertarian, or third-party candidate in the fall.
State Senate
- District 9 (D) (Crittenden, Lee, St. Francis and Phillips) = Rep. Reginald Murdock and former Turrell Mayor Dorothy Dyson Cooper are vying for the Democratic nomination. The winner of the primary will face Republican Terry Fuller in the fall.
- District 21 (R) (Clay, Lawrence, Randolph and Greene) = Sen. Blake Johnson and attorney Curtis Hitt are vying for the GOP nomination on May 24. The winner will face Libertarian Alfred Holland in the fall.
- District 22 (R) (Lawrence, Independence, Cleburne, Sharp, Fulton and Izard) = Sen. James Sturch, Rep. John Payton and Ethan Barnes are seeking the GOP nomination. There are no Democrats, Libertarians, or third-party candidates in the fall.
November 8 Races
Several political races are already set for the fall.
They include:
State House
- District 37 ( Cross, Poinsett, and St. Francis) = Republican Rep. Steve Hollowell, Democrat Christopher Reed, and Libertarian Brian Ramsey.
- District 57 (White, Faulkner, Lonoke) = Republican Rep. Cameron Cooper and Libertarian Joshua Huckaba.
- District 58 (White) = Republican Rep. Les Eaves and Democrat Shantella Shantel Davis.
- District 59 (White, Lonoke) = Republican Rep. Jim Wooten, Democrat William Alcott and Libertarian Kai Schulz.
State Senate
- District 10 (Jackson, Poinsett, Cross, Woodruff, St. Francis, Lee, Arkansas, Monroe, Prairie, Lonoke and Arkansas) = Republican Sen. Ronald Caldwell and Democrat Cliff Hart.
- District 18 ( Cleburne, White, Faulkner) = Republican Sen. Jonathan Dismang, Democrat Nick Cartwright and Libertarian James Burk.
- District 20 (Craighead) = Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democrat Chenoa Summers.
- District 23 (Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Boone) = Republican Sen. Scott Flippo and Democrat Derek Huber.
Early voting begins May 9 for the May 24 primary and Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election. According to Arkansas law, early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, with early voting ending at 5 p.m. on the day before the election.
People have until April 25 to register to vote for the May primary and Oct. 10 for the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
People can check their voter registration by going to the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website and look at a calendar of dates and deadlines by going to the Secretary of State’s website.
Voters can also go to the Arkansas Redistricting Website to find out which state House or state Senate district they live in.
