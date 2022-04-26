Energy Alert
$1 million bond set in aggravated robbery case

Jimmie McDuffy, 26, was arrested for aggravated robbery in an incident on April 14.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will appear in court in June after police said he robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the Exxon gas station on South Caraway Road, where they met with a clerk who said he was robbed.

The document said McDuffy stole $535 dollars in cash out of the register and left the store.

Officers got word McDuffy left town, and they were able to find him at a Little Rock apartment, according to the affidavit.

McDuffy has a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court on June 30.

