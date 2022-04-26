A-State men’s golf tied for ninth after first round of SBC Tournament, final round Tuesday
Playing the first and second rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Sunday due to anticipated weather on Monday, the Arkansas State men’s golf team totaled 611 (+35) over the first 36 holes played at Mystic Creek and is tied for ninth among the 12 teams.
A-State, which ranked third with 26 birdies on the day, turned in an opening round 306 (+18) and trimmed off a stroke in the second round (305) to total 611, tied with Louisiana for ninth. Little Rock holds the 36-hole lead at 6-over par 582 with Georgia Southern two strokes back at 8-over par 584. UT Arlington (594) and Georgia State (600) are third and fourth, respectively, with ULM fifth at 25-over par 601. The Red Wolves are nine strokes behind Appalachian State for sixth and six shy of South Alabama for seventh while Coastal Carolina is eighth at 30-over par 606.
Christofer Rahm paced A-State in the opening round with a 1-under par 71, one of nine rounds under par Sunday by any player. Rahm carded a second round 7-over par 79 to total 150 (+6) for the first 36 holes and is tied for 18th. Luka Naglic bounced back from an opening round 79 with a 1-over par 73 in the second round to stand tied for 27th with a total of 152 (+8). Devyn Pappas turned in a 3-over par 75 in the opening round and is tied for 33rd with a total of 154 (+10) following a second round 79. Jack Madden is tied for 39th as he recovered from an 81 (+9) in the first round with a second round 2-over par 74 to total 155 (+11). Lucas Cena was 11-over in the first-round while Felix Krammer was in the lineup for the second round and carded a 10-over par 82.
With bad weather forecasted for Monday, the third and final round will begin Tuesday. A-State is scheduled to begin the round on the 10th tee beginning at 8:15 a.m. alongside Texas State and Troy. The top four teams at the conclusion of stroke play advance to match play on Wednesday. All rounds air on ESPN+ and live scoring is available on Golfstat. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemgolf).
2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship
36-Hole Results
T9 Arkansas State 306-305=611 (+35)
T18 Christofer Rahm 71-79=150 (+6)
T27 Luka Naglic 79-73=152 (+8)
T33 Devyn Pappas 75-79=154 (+10)
T39 Jack Madden 81-74=155 (+11)
-- Felix Krammer DNP-82=82 (+10)
-- Lucas Cena 83-DNP=83 (+11)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.