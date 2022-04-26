April 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We need to dry out across Region 8. Data shows that’ll start before showers and storms increase on Friday and the rain chances last off and on through the weekend.

Until then, expect sunshine and warming temperatures. Today looks a little cool before temperatures fall into the low 40s overnight. A few spots in the Ozarks and southern Missouri may see the upper 30s. Any frost would be very light and patchy.

Most should be ok though. Highs in the 60s start to become 70s later this week. 80s become possible through the weekend into early next week. Enjoy the nice weather for most of the week.

New dashcam video of a pursuit through Greene County Monday night that ended in a man’s death.

White Co. deputies make arrest after overdose death, man facing manslaughter charges.

Tornado victim asking insurance company for help.

You have a 1 in 14,000,000 chance to win the lottery, however, that’s not stopping Arkansans from trying to win the Arkansas Powerball jackpot.

