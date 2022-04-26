Arkansas junior Chenise Delce named NFCA & SEC Pitcher of the Week

Junior RHP Chenise Delce has been named NFCA and SEC Pitcher of the Week following her stellar performance against Florida, the two organizations announced Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City, Okla., posted a 2-0 mark with a 0.47 ERA and a save, keying the Razorbacks to their first-ever three-game sweep of Florida. In 15 innings, Delce gave up just one earned run and zero extra base hits. Delce ended her weekend against the Gators with a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and zero walks. Delce picked up her second save of the season in game two after entering in the sixth and recording three strikeouts.

Delce has allowed only two earned runs in the last 40.2 innings pitched against ranked opponents (No. 17 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 9 Florida).

In SEC play, Delce has recorded the lowest ERA (1.30) and second-lowest opponent batting average (.195) amongst pitchers who have hurled more than 15 innings. Additionally in conference-only play, Delce ranks second in wins (7), third in saves (2), fourth in strikeouts (62) and fifth in appearances (13).

Delce and the Razorbacks host UCA Tuesday at 6 p.m. before South Carolina comes to town for a three-game set on April 29-May 1. All four games will be available on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.