Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas junior Chenise Delce named NFCA & SEC Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas junior Chenise Delce was named NFCA & SEC Pitcher of the Week
Arkansas junior Chenise Delce was named NFCA & SEC Pitcher of the Week(Source: WCJB)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Junior RHP Chenise Delce has been named NFCA and SEC Pitcher of the Week following her stellar performance against Florida, the two organizations announced Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City, Okla., posted a 2-0 mark with a 0.47 ERA and a save, keying the Razorbacks to their first-ever three-game sweep of Florida. In 15 innings, Delce gave up just one earned run and zero extra base hits. Delce ended her weekend against the Gators with a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and zero walks. Delce picked up her second save of the season in game two after entering in the sixth and recording three strikeouts.

Delce has allowed only two earned runs in the last 40.2 innings pitched against ranked opponents (No. 17 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 9 Florida).

In SEC play, Delce has recorded the lowest ERA (1.30) and second-lowest opponent batting average (.195) amongst pitchers who have hurled more than 15 innings. Additionally in conference-only play, Delce ranks second in wins (7), third in saves (2), fourth in strikeouts (62) and fifth in appearances (13).

Delce and the Razorbacks host UCA Tuesday at 6 p.m. before South Carolina comes to town for a three-game set on April 29-May 1. All four games will be available on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged...
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose
Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy...
Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

Latest News

Norchad Omier had a career-high 35 pts & 13 reb as Arkansas State beat ULM in the 1st Round of...
Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier commits to Miami
Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 11th at SBC Championship
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points Sunday as Missouri beat Idaho State.
Rogers adds trio of transfers to Arkansas State women’s basketball roster
A-State men’s golf tied for ninth after first round of SBC Tournament, final round Tuesday