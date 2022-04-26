Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s golf finishes 11th at SBC Championship

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Posting a final round 305 (+17), the Arkansas State men’s golf team finished tied for 11th at the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tuesday at Mystic Creek Golf Club to cap off the 2021-22 season.

Coming off a 36-hole total of 611 (+35) and a tie for ninth on Sunday, A-State dropped two spots and finished 11th, tied with Louisiana. Heading into match play Wednesday, Georgia Southern and Little Rock are tied atop the leaderboard at 25-over par 889. UT Arlington is third at 36-over par 900 and Georgia State takes the final spot in match play placing fourth with a total of 904.

Luka Naglic led A-State Tuesday with a 2-over par 74 to finish tied for 16th overall with a total of 226 (+10). Christofer Rahm capped off the week with a 5-over par 77 and finished tied for 19th with a total of 227 (+11). Jack Madden totaled 3-over par 75 in the final round and tied for 29th overall at 14-over par 230. Devyn Pappas turned in a final round 8-over par 80 to finish tied for 43rd with a total of 234 (+16). Returning to the lineup for the final round, Lucas Cena carded a 7-over par 79 bettering his score from the opening round by four strokes.

For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemgolf).

2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship

Final Results

T9 Arkansas State 306-305-305=916 (+52)

T16 Luka Naglic 79-73-74=226 (+10)

T19 Christofer Rahm 71-79-77=227 (+11)

T29 Jack Madden 81-74-75=230 (+14)

T43 Devyn Pappas 75-79-80=234 (+18)

-- Lucas Cena 83-//-79=162 (+18)

-- Felix Krammer //-82-//=82 (+10)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

