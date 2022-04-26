Committee to look at police, fire salary raises

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee will be looking at a resolution to increase the minimum starting pay for city police and fire department personnel.

On April 21, Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to $42,000.

The salaries were last talked about in 2016 when the city council passed a police pay plan for the city.

If approved by the committee Tuesday, it would go before the full city council.

