Committee to look at police, fire salary raises

On April 21, Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to $42,000.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee will be looking at a resolution to increase the minimum starting pay for city police and fire department personnel.

On April 21, Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to $42,000.

The salaries were last talked about in 2016 when the city council passed a police pay plan for the city.

If approved by the committee Tuesday, it would go before the full city council.

