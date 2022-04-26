Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gr8 Job: Two Region 8 teams rank high in quiz bowl

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Arkansas Quiz Bowl champions have been decided in the state conference finals.

According to a news release, the 5A first-place winner was Batesville, with Valley View being the runner-up.

The Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association awarded $3,000 in scholarship money to Batesville and $1,500 to Valley View.

According to the Batesville School District, it has been the first time they won the state title since 2007.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old boy died Saturday when his SUV overturned.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
CPS investigating fight caught on camera in girls bathroom
‘She could have died’: Fight between two teen girls in school bathroom caught on camera
Aleshia D. Guerra, 39, was turning her Polaris Ranger into a private driveway when a Suzuki...
1 killed, 4 injured in motorcycle vs UTV crash

Latest News

The Fort Smith Police Department said around 4 a.m., Sunday, April 24, officers were...
Man arrested over accusations of dragging officer by car
On April 21, Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to...
Committee to look at police, fire salary raises
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Suspect in homicide investigation dead following crash
The event concluded Sunday.
Jonesboro Open Recap (4/25/22)