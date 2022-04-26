Gr8 Job: Two Region 8 teams rank high in quiz bowl
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Arkansas Quiz Bowl champions have been decided in the state conference finals.
According to a news release, the 5A first-place winner was Batesville, with Valley View being the runner-up.
The Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association awarded $3,000 in scholarship money to Batesville and $1,500 to Valley View.
According to the Batesville School District, it has been the first time they won the state title since 2007.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.