Man arrested over accusations of dragging officer by car

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a man who they believe sped away from a stop while dragging an officer from his car.

Jason Egardo Mayorga, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 a.m., Sunday, April 24, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on Kelley Highway when a black Volkswagen drove into the scene of the investigation.

Police said officers stopped the car and began talking to the man driving the car who was driving alone.

The man showed signs of impairment, according to police.

When they asked him to turn off the engine, the man sped off, dragging an officer in the process. She suffered injuries to her hip and hand.

Jason is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.