Man in custody in connection with police chase that injured Caruthersville officer

A man is in custody in connection with a police chase that left a Caruthersville officer injured.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with a police chase that left a Caruthersville officer injured.

According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, the chase happened on Saturday, April 23.

On Monday, April 25, an 18-year-old man from Caruthersville was arrested in connection with the chase.

He was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held pending the filing of formal charges, including resisting arrest/detention by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and assault/attempted assault first degree on law enforcement officer, corrections officer or probation and parole officer.

