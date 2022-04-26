Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

MISSING TEENAGER: Police ask for assistance in locating West Plains, Mo. teenager

Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. ...
Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. (Courtesy: West Plains Police Dept.)(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains ask for your help locating a teenager with mental disabilities.

Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. Police say he has suicidal tendencies.

If you see Meszaros, please call the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged...
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose
Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy...
Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

Latest News

Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center Monday. Kennedy...
Sheriff candidate arrested in Carroll County, Ark.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Poplar Bluff that led to serious injuries
Bass Pro Fishing Extended Tips: Learn how to use a spinnerbait
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student