Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri State House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation

House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams that...
House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the “biological sex” listed on their birth certificates.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s GOP-led House on Monday voted to limit which public high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on.

House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the “biological sex” listed on their birth certificates.

The provision was added to Republican Rep. Kurtis Gregory’s bill on public school busing, a tactic often used to pass legislation as the end of session nears. Lawmakers face a May 13 deadline to send bills to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.

Amendment sponsor GOP Rep. Ron Copeland said he wants to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams but doesn’t care if transgender boys compete with other boys, although his proposal would prevent both.

“As a father, my daughters should not have to play against a male in sports,” Copeland said.

Democratic Rep. Ian Mackey, who is gay, cautioned lawmakers about how a vote against transgender athletes will be perceived in the future.

“Your vote on the record will last forever,” Mackey said. “And I can guarantee you that while not all of you will regret it, I know that some of you looking at me right now, will. Do the right thing.”

The role of transgender athletes in sports is gaining traction as a GOP talking point across the country this election year. Political observers say it’s a classic strategy of finding a “wedge issue” that motivates a political base.

Some Missouri Republicans opposed the legislation.

Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan proposed another amendment that would prevent public K-12 schools from hiring or firing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, which was voted down 60-77.

“We shouldn’t be firing people because they’re gay in 2022,” Dogan said.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Homicide suspect identified following deadly police chase
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy...
Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns
White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged...
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose

Latest News

According to a Tuesday news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers arrested...
School employee accused of sexually assaulting student
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Homicide suspect identified following deadly police chase
Investigators say a homicide suspect turned a gun on himself following a high-speed chase...
New Video: Suspect in homicide investigation dead following crash
A man is in custody in connection with a police chase that left a Caruthersville officer injured.
Man in custody in connection with police chase that injured Caruthersville officer