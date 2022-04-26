One injured in afternoon crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A person has been taken to the hospital after Paragould police said an afternoon crash left them with serious injuries.

Captain Brad Synder said officers got the call at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday about a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle at the intersection of Linwood Drive and Highway 49.

The motorcycle driver was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to Synder.

He could not offer any details about the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information about this story.

