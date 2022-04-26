Energy Alert
Online gambling in Missouri moves one step closer

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers moved a step closer to making sports gambling in Missouri legal.

The Missouri Senate Governmental Affairs and Fiscal Oversight Committee approved a bill Monday legalizing sports gambling in the state. It allows licensed facilities, such as casinos, to offer sports betting on-site and online.

Proponents say it could generate $10 million in tax revenue. State Representative Dan Houx of Warrensburg sponsored the bill. He says he’s not opposed to raising the tax rate in the bill. He says the final legislation will likely have a tax rate of around 14%.

The full State Senate chamber will soon debate the proposal.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

