Rogers adds trio of transfers to Arkansas State women’s basketball roster

A trio of Division-I transfers have inked with the Arkansas State women’s basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season, head coach Destinee Rogers announced Tuesday.

Highly-touted guard Izzy Higginbottom (Batesville, Ark./Missouri), as well as guard Bre Beck (Chicago, Ill/FAU) and center Melodie Kapinga (Arlington, Texas/UC Irvine) each signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves in advance of Rogers’ first full season at the helm.

The trio joins junior-college transfers Jordan Clark and Tieriney Echols, who signed with the Scarlet and Black in November. Clark helped Jones College (Miss.) to a 25-8 overall record and historic run to the NJCAA Final Four. Echols averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for State Fair Community College (Mo.) this past season.

IZZY HIGGINBOTTOM | GUARD | 5-7 | BATESVILLE, ARK. (MISSOURI)

Higginbottom joins the Red Wolves after spending her freshman season at Missouri in which she averaged 6.0 points off the bench and shot 36.8 percent from deep.

No stranger to Northeast Arkansas, former Batesville Lady Pioneer was the No. 20 point guard out of high school by ESPNW and the No. 97 overall recruit in the class of 2021 by Prospect Nation. She was three-time All-State and All-State Tournament (2019-21) and most notably scored an Arkansas High School-record 57 points in the 2021 5A State Tournament Quarterfinals.

Rogers on Higginbottom: “Izzy Higginbottom is a high-level point guard with great court vision, a high motor and can score in an array of ways. Her experience and IQ will give us what we need as a floor general. I am so excited that she chose to come home.”

MELODIE KAPINGA | CENTER | 6-3 | ARLINGTON, TEXAS (UC IRVINE)

Kapinga brings a lengthy post presence to A-State’s front court after spending the last three seasons at UC Irvine. She averaged 5.5 minutes per game in 17 appearances, and scored a career-best 12 points on Dec. 9 versus Westmont.

The Arlington, Texas, native was a prep standout at MacArthur Irving High School, where she was a two-time all-district pick. Kapinga averaged a double-double as a senior, registering 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per outing.

Rogers on Kapinga: “Melodie Kapinga is a skilled and strong post player with great size and athleticism. She will give us a solid inside presence, both offensively and defensively.”

BRE BECK | GUARD | 5-8 | CHICAGO, ILL. (FLORIDA ATLANTIC)

Beck joins A-State after two seasons at Florida Atlantic, where she played in 38 games for the Owls and was a strong defender. Beck began her collegiate career at Kansas City (2018-19) before playing the 2019-20 campaign at Wabash Valley College alongside current A-State guard Keya Patton.

At Wabash Valley, Beck averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 47.9 percent from the field, along with 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebound and 2.5 steals per contest. She registered seven or more assists in eight games for the Warriors and was named All-Green Rivers Athletic Conference.

Rogers on Beck: “Bre Beck is a versatile athletic guard who can play multiple positions and guard multiple positions. Bre has a lot of experience and brings leadership to our squad that we need.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.