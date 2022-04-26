School employee accused of sexually assaulting student

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school employee on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers arrested Jermaine Thomas on one count of first-degree sexual assault and three other charges.

On April 21, a Nettleton High School resource officer received word of an “inappropriate relationship between a student and an employee of the school,” JPD said.

Upon further investigation, investigators with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division reportedly “discovered evidence involving the teacher and a student.”

Thomas is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.

According to the Nettleton Public School website, Thomas teaches criminal justice and is the junior boys’ basketball coach.

On Tuesday, the district released the following statement on social media:

On Thursday, April 21st, Nettleton School District officials were notified of misconduct allegations between a teacher and a high school student. School officials immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave, began an investigation, and contacted law enforcement. The Jonesboro Police Department is now conducting its own investigation with the district’s cooperation. Students who need to discuss this issue or need support are encouraged to speak with a district counselor. Nettleton remains focused on student well-being and will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects its ability to provide students with a safe and secure learning environment.

