School to support color blind students with special glasses

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A company is giving students the chance to get over the barriers of color blindness and learning in the classroom.

On Monday, EnChroma announced the Rivercrest School District would make their EnChroma glasses available to color blind students to address the issue.

According to a news release, color-blind students will be able to borrow the glasses for tests, assignments, and subjects in which interpreting color is a factor.

EnChroma said about 127,500 Arkansans are color blind. In addition, 50 of the 1,220 students in the Rivercrest School District are color blind.

“The look on the face of one of my color-blind first-graders when he put on the EnChroma glasses was priceless,” said Merideth Elder, an art teacher for Rivercrest Schools. “I asked him, “What is it like with the glasses and without the glasses?” He said, “When I don’t have on the glasses those [colored] balloons looked empty.” I found “EMPTY” a pretty powerful description coming from a first grader.”

“We are pleased to be the first school district in Arkansas to support the needs of students who are color vision deficient, a condition that can impact learning but is not often considered,” said Shantele Raper, Assistant Superintendent, Rivercrest School District. “We look forward to our color-blind students benefitting from EnChroma glasses in our schools.”

To learn more about the EnChroma glasses, visit their website.

