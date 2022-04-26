Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff candidate arrested in Carroll County, Ark.

Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center Monday. Kennedy...
Robert Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Detention Center Monday. Kennedy had recently filed as a candidate for county sheriff and is now facing multiple felony charges.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County authorities arrested a candidate for sheriff.

Robert Kennedy faces multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, residential burglary, second-degree battery, and two counts of assault on a family member.

Kennedy formerly worked for the county, including a short time spent as a jailer. He filed as a candidate for county sheriff, joining four others in the Republican primary. Several candidates filed after current Sheriff James Ross announced his retirement after 18 years in law enforcement.

“I was getting to the end of my youthfulness on the street, lost a step or two,” explained current Sheriff James Ross. “I was looking at retirement anyway, worked for the Berryville Police Department at the time when I was asked to run for sheriff. I agreed with my wife then. I would only serve for four years.”

”Five people vying for the same office all in the same party. I really have nothing to say about that. I hope the one that wins will appreciate what we’re going to leave them,” said Sheriff Ross. “I cannot overstate my appreciation for the men and women who are quite loyal to this office.”

Sheriff Ross declined to comment on the recent arrest, which has left residents wondering if he can even remain on the ballot.

”I would want my county sheriff to be calm, reserved, slow to anger, and be able to step back and analyze situations before reacting,” said Nancy Wood, a long-time resident of the county.

”I would think people would be smart enough to not vote for somebody with those ethics,” said another county resident, who was unaware of the recent arrest. “I feel somebody who wants to run for county sheriff should definitely behave himself and not do something that would cause arrest.”

According to the Carroll County Board of Elections, regardless of events that have transpired, Kennedy’s name will remain on the ballot for the May 24th election.

”I think that he’s got some issues. I think he should still remain in the running,” said one county resident, unwilling to speak on camera. “Carroll County is really corrupt, and we need somebody in office to get these people out.”

The affidavit on the case has not yet been released to the public while local deputies wait to have Kennedy brought before a judge. He appears before a judge on Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged...
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose
Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy...
Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

Latest News

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Poplar Bluff that led to serious injuries
Bass Pro Fishing Extended Tips: Learn how to use a spinnerbait
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Alexander Meszaros disappeared on Tuesday morning from the area of Kentucky Avenue. ...
MISSING TEENAGER: Police ask for assistance in locating West Plains, Mo. teenager