Sheriff candidate arrested in Carroll County, Ark.

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County authorities arrested a candidate for sheriff.

Robert Kennedy faces multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, residential burglary, second-degree battery, and two counts of assault on a family member.

Kennedy formerly worked for the county, including a short time spent as a jailer. He filed as a candidate for county sheriff, joining four others in the Republican primary. Several candidates filed after current Sheriff James Ross announced his retirement after 18 years in law enforcement.

“I was getting to the end of my youthfulness on the street, lost a step or two,” explained current Sheriff James Ross. “I was looking at retirement anyway, worked for the Berryville Police Department at the time when I was asked to run for sheriff. I agreed with my wife then. I would only serve for four years.”

”Five people vying for the same office all in the same party. I really have nothing to say about that. I hope the one that wins will appreciate what we’re going to leave them,” said Sheriff Ross. “I cannot overstate my appreciation for the men and women who are quite loyal to this office.”

Sheriff Ross declined to comment on the recent arrest, which has left residents wondering if he can even remain on the ballot.

”I would want my county sheriff to be calm, reserved, slow to anger, and be able to step back and analyze situations before reacting,” said Nancy Wood, a long-time resident of the county.

”I would think people would be smart enough to not vote for somebody with those ethics,” said another county resident, who was unaware of the recent arrest. “I feel somebody who wants to run for county sheriff should definitely behave himself and not do something that would cause arrest.”

According to the Carroll County Board of Elections, regardless of events that have transpired, Kennedy’s name will remain on the ballot for the May 24th election.

”I think that he’s got some issues. I think he should still remain in the running,” said one county resident, unwilling to speak on camera. “Carroll County is really corrupt, and we need somebody in office to get these people out.”

The affidavit on the case has not yet been released to the public while local deputies wait to have Kennedy brought before a judge. He appears before a judge on Wednesday.

