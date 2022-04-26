Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office hosts 2nd annual ‘Clothesline Project’

By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second annual Clothesline Project at the Tunica Marketplace April 26 & 27 from 10 a.m. - 4p.m.

It’s a visual project to help shine a light on the impacts of crime on individuals and their communities.

It’s part of the Justice Department’s Office of Victims of Crime’s week-long projects commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Clara Hoover, the Public Information Officers and Crime Analyst with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says this event is just one of 50 projects funded across the country.

“Nationwide people are doing different projects to kind of commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and just to include the theme and let victims know there’s rights, access and equity for all victims,” Hoover said.

The project is a way for people to use a creative outlet to voice whatever message they want.

“We’ve got them set up with paint of every color, paint brushes. So you’ll kind of be inspired to paint whatever is speaking to you, whatever you want to share,” said Hoover.

The empty clotheslines will turn into personal works of art, telling stories some may find difficult to share.

“The clothesline becomes the empowering, public display of the messages from victims of crime and their family and friends.”

Hoover says no matter the circumstances, there are resources available for all survivors of crime.

“Our office is unique because with all of our partners, state, local, federal, we have connections to get people in touch with the access to the resources that they need.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said the crash victim was a suspect in a homicide...
Police identify homicide suspect who died by suicide following chase
Jonesboro police arrested a Nettleton school teacher on suspicion of sexually assaulting a...
High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact police.
Police searching for 2 teens who escaped Jonesboro DHS facility
White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged...
Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose
Edwards came under fire back in 2021 after she fired an employee for a COVID-19 policy...
Craighead County Circuit Clerk resigns

Latest News

Blazers and Lady Blazers win
Valley View sweeps Brookland in baseball, softball 4A-3 doubleheader (4/26/22)
Lady Eagles sweep doubleheader Tuesday
Greene County Tech sweeps Searcy in 5A East softball doubleheader
On April 21, Mayor Harold Copenhaver proposed the salaries would increase from $35,190 to...
Committee passes first responder pay resolution
The mobile app became available after rules of mobile sports betting were approved for Arkansas...
Casino launches first Arkansas sports betting app for iPhones
Baseball & Softball in top 5
Both Diamond Hogs ranked in top 5 in new national polls