Tunica County Sheriff’s Office hosts 2nd annual ‘Clothesline Project’

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second annual Clothesline Project at the Tunica Marketplace April 26 & 27 from 10 a.m. - 4p.m.

It’s a visual project to help shine a light on the impacts of crime on individuals and their communities.

It’s part of the Justice Department’s Office of Victims of Crime’s week-long projects commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Clara Hoover, the Public Information Officers and Crime Analyst with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says this event is just one of 50 projects funded across the country.

“Nationwide people are doing different projects to kind of commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and just to include the theme and let victims know there’s rights, access and equity for all victims,” Hoover said.

The project is a way for people to use a creative outlet to voice whatever message they want.

“We’ve got them set up with paint of every color, paint brushes. So you’ll kind of be inspired to paint whatever is speaking to you, whatever you want to share,” said Hoover.

The empty clotheslines will turn into personal works of art, telling stories some may find difficult to share.

“The clothesline becomes the empowering, public display of the messages from victims of crime and their family and friends.”

Hoover says no matter the circumstances, there are resources available for all survivors of crime.

“Our office is unique because with all of our partners, state, local, federal, we have connections to get people in touch with the access to the resources that they need.”

