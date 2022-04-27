Energy Alert
3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; police in standoff with suspect

Three people are dead at a Biloxi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people are dead at a Mississippi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport. That standoff with police is still underway, WLOX reported.

According to Gulfport police, the man is inside the business and surrounded by officers. Streets near 28th Street and Canal are now closed to the public, and everyone is asked to avoid the area.

The shooting in Biloxi happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Inn on Walmart Lane near Hwy 90. Police said three people were killed at the hotel. A witness at the hotel described a chaotic scene with people fleeing the area.

Police believe the gunman left the hotel and then assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street before police caught up with him on 28th Street. That’s where the standoff is right now.

