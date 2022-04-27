Energy Alert
Accidental shootings could be stopped with simple measures

Shootings have surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the top cause of death among children and teenagers.
By David Ochoa and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shootings have surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the top cause of death among children and teenagers. The rate of firearm deaths for underage victims increased more than twice as fast as the overall population from 2019 to 2020.

The news of a local 2-year-old shooting himself forced David Goad of Golem Security Services to act.

“We had just gotten word of this when my company had just gotten done with doing security for some bars for Thunder, and we just didn’t want to sit back and do nothing,” Goad said.

Guns are commonly used for hunting and self-defense, but people can improve gun safety in their homes and prevent accidental shootings by children.

Goad decided to give away free gun locks and rifle plugs. A lock is a simple tool that can help keep people safe when they are handling a gun and prevents it from firing.

“While this is in there, you can’t put a magazine into your sidearm,” Goad explained.

Another simple approach to avoid accidents, Goad said, is to keep guns locked away.

“If you have a gun inside your house, if you invested in that gun, invest in a nice safe or lockbox that you can place them in,” Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Brian Kuriger said.

Pediatricians are concerned about gun violence, Dr. Karen Abrams said. As with checking a temperature, she said asking about gun safety is part of their wellness checkups.

“Pediatricians are really about prevention, that’s our passion,” Abrams said. “Immunizations, preventing illness - so preventing gun violence, is a part of well check-ups.”

