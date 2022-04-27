Energy Alert
Anheuser-Busch to brew a Ukrainian beer in the US

By CNN
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine’s most popular beer to the United States.

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

The beer sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts, and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid and organizations.

The pale golden lager is named after the hard hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

